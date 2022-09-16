Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

