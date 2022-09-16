Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Sells $133,631.94 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

ACET stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 204.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 117,516 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 79,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7,320.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACET shares. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Articles

