Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.48

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.48 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 61708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Aditxt Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aditxt stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of Aditxt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

