Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,819 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,903 ($35.08) to GBX 2,819 ($34.06) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Admiral Group to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,560 ($30.93) to GBX 2,620 ($31.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,321.17 ($28.05).

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 2,263 ($27.34) on Thursday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,552 ($42.92). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,087.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,285.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 105 ($1.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.08%.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18). In related news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,244 ($27.11) per share, with a total value of £26,501.64 ($32,022.28). Also, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,169 ($26.21), for a total transaction of £26,570.25 ($32,105.18).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

