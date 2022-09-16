Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $73.41 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Adshares has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00011915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $73.41 million and $1.09 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014902 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013356 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,825,526 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.