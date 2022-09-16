Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.87

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $843.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 13.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 21.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 134.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 166,600 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 57.4% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 149.5% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

