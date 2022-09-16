Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 836 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 2.5 %

PWR stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

