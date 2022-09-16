Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 13,693 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,693 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17.

