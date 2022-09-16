AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 21st

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

AECOM has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.31. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after acquiring an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after acquiring an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,768,000 after acquiring an additional 142,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,242,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 919,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

