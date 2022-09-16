aelf (ELF) Price Reaches $0.14

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. aelf has a market capitalization of $70.13 million and $9.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aelf has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012138 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013488 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 515,659,876 coins. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.