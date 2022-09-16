Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,034,861 shares.The stock last traded at $15.14 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $751.26 million, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 350,061 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,352,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.