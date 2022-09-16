Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Reaches $32.83 Million

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $32.83 million and $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000167 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 117.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins and its circulating supply is 350,441,940 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.