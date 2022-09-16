Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMDGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Natixis owned 0.15% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.