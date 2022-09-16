Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.75. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a negative net margin of 3,542.86%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.
