AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 15,394 Shares of Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 855,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,009.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 497 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $2,037.70.

On Monday, August 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of AgileThought stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50.

AGIL stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AgileThought during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

