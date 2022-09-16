AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $3.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

