Aidos Kuneen Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $163,544.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00025186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00171226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00283392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.13 or 0.00755379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00604527 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00263459 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

ADK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is www.aidoskuneen.com.

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

