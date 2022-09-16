AIOZ Network Hits Market Capitalization of $36.23 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $36.23 million and $209,773.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AIOZ Network has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 210.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,672.51 or 0.38846432 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 586.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00103151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00838235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

AIOZ Network’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AIOZ Network is aioz.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos.To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone.AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage.”

