Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

AC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 5,378 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$151,886.50. In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,824.69. Also, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr bought 5,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,886.50.

AC stock opened at C$19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.13. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$26.80.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.9100001 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

