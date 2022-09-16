Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,139,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

