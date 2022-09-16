AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$32.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.38.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$9.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$267.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$9.63 and a one year high of C$47.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.