Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Akanda as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Price Performance

Akanda stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. Akanda has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.