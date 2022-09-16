Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $38.95 million and $749,418.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001726 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00083484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00021278 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00031292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007929 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network (CRYPTO:AKT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

