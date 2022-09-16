Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CFO Sells $878,475.00 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $996.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,679,000 after buying an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,882,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after buying an additional 329,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after buying an additional 770,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 206,496 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

