Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $996.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,429 shares in the company, valued at $119,715.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,875. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

