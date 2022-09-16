Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $30.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKRO opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $996.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $29.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,366.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $878,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $3,622,875. 10.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.