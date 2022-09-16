Akita Inu Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (AKITA)

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $13.26 million and $587,780.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akita Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akita Inu’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akita Inu’s official website is www.akitatoken.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akita Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

