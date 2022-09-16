Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells $23,940.00 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21.

NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.21.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 2,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after buying an additional 377,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 718,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3,228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKYA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

