Akroma Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35.00 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. Akroma has a market cap of $22,401.59 and $35.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.