Akropolis (AKRO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27.30 Million

Akropolis (AKRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $27.30 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

