Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th.
Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,203,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 445,855 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $162,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 48.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 240,922 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alamos Gold Stock Down 3.9 %
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alamos Gold Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.