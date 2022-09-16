Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $16,401.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $16,401.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,319,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,739,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alarm.com by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 8.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 127,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

