Alchemist Trading Down 20% Over Last Week (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for about $2.40 or 0.00012058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $218,338.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemist

Alchemist is a coin. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

