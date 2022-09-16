Alexander Waislitz Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$211,000.00 ($147,552.45).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,540,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$331,100.00 ($231,538.46).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 400,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$96,000.00 ($67,132.87).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 240,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$51,600.00 ($36,083.92).

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alexander Waislitz acquired 116,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,940.00 ($17,440.56).

On Friday, June 24th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 120,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$25,200.00 ($17,622.38).

On Monday, June 27th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 113,500 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$24,970.00 ($17,461.54).

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

