Algorand Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $63.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00090929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00081026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021308 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00031697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007945 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,299,320 coins and its circulating supply is 6,920,018,962 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

