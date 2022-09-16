Alium Finance Price Tops $0.0064 (ALM)

Alium Finance (ALM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Alium Finance has a total market capitalization of $20,859.97 and $75,430.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alium Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 555% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alium Finance Profile

Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap.

Alium Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alium Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

