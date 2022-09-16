Alkimi Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.70 Million ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Alkimi has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and $194,965.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alkimi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 307.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 596% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Alkimi Profile

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Alkimi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alkimi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alkimi using one of the exchanges listed above.

