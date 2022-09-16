All Sports (SOC) Price Hits $0.0076

All Sports (SOC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $11.45 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,724.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00058614 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005483 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00078334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com.

Buying and Selling All Sports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology, All Sports public blockchain hopes to fill in the blank of blockchain application in sports industry through blockchain technology, which is a sun-rising industry all over the world. To create a decentralized, globalized, infiltrated into sports industry chain, shared by both parties and value co-created. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

