Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 77.5% in August

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Allarity Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %
Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
