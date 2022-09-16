Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in August

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Almonty Industries stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $0.83.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

