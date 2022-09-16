Alpha Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $21,467.00 (ALPHA)

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $70.30 million and approximately $21,467.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. Telegram | Discord | Defipulse Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

