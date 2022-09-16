Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of -0.87. Alpha Pro Tech has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.31.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

