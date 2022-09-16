Alpha Quark Token Market Capitalization Tops $32.22 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $32.22 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00006212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s launch date was September 17th, 2020. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members.Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

