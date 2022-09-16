Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Cut by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 364.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.72.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

