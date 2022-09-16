Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 364.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Down 1.9 %

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.