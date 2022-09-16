Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Wedbush

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

ALPN stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,478,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

