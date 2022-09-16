Altura Price Tops $0.0162 (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Altura has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Altura coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Altura has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $707,441.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Altura Profile

Altura is a coin. Its launch date was May 25th, 2021. Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official website is www.alturanft.com. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.

Altura Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altura is a smart contract platform that allows game developers to mint, distribute and transact Smart NFTs representing in-game items. Smart NFTs are NFTs with dynamic properties that can change based on certain conditions. Smart NFTs are the next step to making decentralized in-game items mainstream and offer a massive range of potential opportunities that are not possible with traditional NFTs.”

