Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,754 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,216,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,788,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $282.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

