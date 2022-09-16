Amalgamated Bank Buys 2,637 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity

Paychex Price Performance

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $365,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

