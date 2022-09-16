Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

