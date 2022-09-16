Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $244.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.76 and a 200 day moving average of $242.78. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $146.40 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

